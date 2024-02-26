Estithmar Holding achieves a net profit of QAR 352 million | with an 8 3% increase for the year 2023

Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023. The net profit amounted to QAR 352 million (including minority rights) marking an 8.3% increase compared to 2022, while the EBITDA surged to QAR 646 million with a 25% increase from 2022. Moreover, the gross profit soared to QAR 801 million, reflecting a 29% increase compared to 2022. Estithmar Holding achieved an increase in ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
