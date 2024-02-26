Eden Golan canta il massacro del 7 ottobre e imbarazza l'Eurovision | Israele minaccia di ritirarsi e si chiama in causa Ghali

(Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) La guerra si sa, si fa anche dentro le competizioni sportive come sui palcoscenici. Mancano pochi mesi all'Song Contest che si terrà a Malmo, in Svezia a maggio e la guerra in Medio oriente crea problemi anche agli organizzatori della competizione canora europea.ha infatti avvertito che potrebbese l'rifiutassero il testo della sua canzone ritenendolo "troppo politico".e la sua canzone "October Rain" Molto poetica, nessun riferimento esplicito ma ai più è comprensibile che il testo della canzone racconti ildi israeliani del 7scorso.ta per lo più in inglese con alcune parole in ebraico, fa riferimento alle vittime dell'attacco di Hamas. Le regole del contest ...

