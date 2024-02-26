Eden Golan canta il massacro del 7 ottobre e imbarazza l'Eurovision: Israele minaccia di ritirarsi e si chiama in causa Ghali
Eden Golan, la popolare cantante scelta per rappresentare Israele all’Eurovision Song Contest 2024 di Malmöa, è a rischio espulsione. Il destino della ... (secoloditalia)
Israel threatens to pull out of Eurovision if October Rain entry is vetoed: Israel on Sunday warned that it may withdraw from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest if organisers reject the lyrics from its entry as too political.theaustralian.au
Will Israel get kicked out of Eurovision Row over lyrics amid boycott calls: Eurovision organisers are scrutinising the Israeli submission after lyrics leaked to the media appeared to reference the Hamas attacks that triggered the Gaza war ...inews.co.uk
Israel threatens Eurovision pull-out if entry vetoed: Eden Golan and her song October Rain were chosen to compete in the annual competition, to be held in SwEden in May. Media reports suggest the song refers to victims of Hamas’ October 7 attack.scmp