Eden Golan canta il massacro del 7 ottobre e imbarazza l'Eurovision | Israele minaccia di ritirarsi e si chiama in causa Ghali

Eden Golan canta il massacro del 7 ottobre e imbarazza l'Eurovision: Israele minaccia di ritirarsi e si chiama in causa Ghali (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) La guerra si sa, si fa anche dentro le competizioni sportive come sui palcoscenici. Mancano pochi mesi all'Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà a Malmo, in Svezia a maggio e la guerra in Medio oriente crea problemi anche agli organizzatori della competizione canora europea. Israele ha infatti avvertito che potrebbe ritirarsi se l'Eurovision rifiutassero il testo della sua canzone ritenendolo "troppo politico".  Eden Golan e la sua canzone "October Rain" Molto poetica, nessun riferimento esplicito ma ai più è comprensibile che il testo della canzone racconti il massacro di israeliani del 7 ottobre scorso. cantata per lo più in inglese con alcune parole in ebraico, fa riferimento alle vittime dell'attacco di Hamas. Le regole del contest ...
