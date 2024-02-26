Contract District Group e Poli design

Contract District Group e Poli.design (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Nuovi sviluppi per Contract District Group che si apre al family Contract e inizia una collaborazione con il Poli.design di Milano Un 2024 all’insegna della ricerca di eccellenza ed innovazione nei servizi per la fornitura di Interior anche a vantaggio di studi di architettura e di interior design La costante ricerca di eccellenza e la proposta di servizi innovativi legati alla distribuzione dell’home design identificano l’anima e i nuovi progetti del 2024 di Contract District Group, il business model innovativo che è riuscito ad innovare la filiera del design System puntando sull’innovazione dei processi e sulla tecnologia digitale. Lo sviluppo e la continua ricerca di servizi ...
