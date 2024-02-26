Collision 24 02 2024 Revolution si avvicina

Collision 24.02.2024 Revolution si avvicina (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento del weekend con il report di Collision. Uno show che vista la card promette bene e soprattutto ci accompagna verso Revolution a meno di una settimana ormai. Direi quindi di non perdere altro tempo e immergiamoci subito nello show. No DQ Match: Sammy Guevara vs Powerhouse Hobbs (3,5 / 5) La stipulazione e lo stile e la pazzia di Sammy lo rendono un match divertente e godibile. Gli oggetti non mancano affatto e nemmeno i voli spericolati di Guevara. Anche Hobbs non si trova affatto male e grazie alla sua forza riesce a fare male allo Spanish God. È proprio Hobbs grazie ad una World’s Strongest Slam attraverso un tavolo a vincere. Vincitore: Powerhouse Hobbs FTR vs Shane Taylor Promotions (2,5 / 5) Match che non dice nulla di che se non che gli FTR sono più che ...
