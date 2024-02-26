Collision 24.02.2024 Revolution si avvicina

(Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento del weekend con il report di. Uno show che vista la card promette bene e soprattutto ci accompagna versoa meno di una settimana ormai. Direi quindi di non perdere altro tempo e immergiamoci subito nello show. No DQ Match: Sammy Guevara vs Powerhouse Hobbs (3,5 / 5) La stipulazione e lo stile e la pazzia di Sammy lo rendono un match divertente e godibile. Gli oggetti non mancano affatto e nemmeno i voli spericolati di Guevara. Anche Hobbs non si trova affatto male e grazie alla sua forza riesce a fare male allo Spanish God. È proprio Hobbs grazie ad una World’s Strongest Slam attraverso un tavolo a vincere. Vincitore: Powerhouse Hobbs FTR vs Shane Taylor Promotions (2,5 / 5) Match che non dice nulla di che se non che gli FTR sono più che ...

A14 driver seriously injured in three-vehicle crash between junctions 1 and 2: The Collision on the eastbound carriageway took place at about 8.55pm on Sunday (February 25) between junctions 1 and 2. Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you ...northantstelegraph.co.uk

Woman taken to hospital after crash on A1 while suffering 'medical episode': A woman has been taken to hospital after crashing while suffering a 'medical episode'. Shortly after 5.15am on Monday, emergency services were called to a one-vehicle Collision on the A1 northbound, ...chroniclelive.co.uk

Brentwood Woman Injured in Head-On Collision with Tractor-Trailer: Suffolk County, NY - A 21-year-old woman from Brentwood was seriously injured in a head-on Collision with a tractor-trailer on Suffolk Avenue. Suffolk County ...shorenewsnetwork