Chelsea, Gallagher: «Ecco dove voglio continuare a giocare» (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Conor Gallagher, giocatore del Chelsea, ha parlato attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram dopo la finale di Carabao Cup Conor Gallagher, giocatore del Chelsea, ha parlato attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram dopo la finale di Carabao Cup persa contro il Liverpool. PAROLE – «voglio davvero essere una parte importante di questo progetto e spero di riportare il Chelsea al posto a cui appartiene. voglio solo continuare a giocare il più possibile per il Chelsea, continuare a cercare di migliorare il club e provare ad avere successo al Chelsea. Il piano è questo, senza dubbio».
