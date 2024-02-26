Chelsea | Gallagher | «Ecco dove voglio continuare a giocare»

Tottenham su Gallagher? Ecco la posizione del Chelsea
Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Cosa dicono i giornali Il Tottenham farà una mossa per la stella del Chelsea Conor Gallagher se il ... (justcalcio)
Mauricio Pochettino, allenatore del Chelsea, ha parlato ai microfoni di vari media inglesi del futuro di Conor Gallagher Mauricio Pochettino, allenatore ... (calcionews24)
Il Tottenham insiste per Conor Gallagher del Chelsea. Il centrocampista dei Blues piace da tempo alla squadra di Ange Postecoglou, che però... (calciomercato)
