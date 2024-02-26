CGTN | China' s economy shows vitality with innovative growth | booming market

(Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) - BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/'s provincial-level regions have set their economictargets for 2024,figures ranging from 4.5 to 8 percent. Among them, over 20 regions are aiming to exceed 5 percent GDP. Notably, these provinces share key priorities such as "new productive forces," "boosting consumption" and "improving the business environment". The concept of "new productive forces" refers to a new form of productive forces, derived from continuous science and technology breakthroughs and innovation, that propel strategic emerging industries and future industries in an increasingly intelligent and information era. Provinces have identified specific sectors to anchor new productive forces, including bio-manufacturing, the low-altitude, and emerging areas such ...

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the framework of the 15th Vietnam - China International Trade and Tourism Fair, an antiphonal singing exchange ... (sbircialanotizia)

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The people are the root, the lifeline and the source of strength of China-Vietnam relations, Xi Jinping, general ... (sbircialanotizia)

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China 's ultimate goal is to deliver a better life for the people, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during his New Year ... (sbircialanotizia)

Expats Across China Celebrate Lantern Festival: Click the photo and watch the video. As the traditional Lantern Festival was celebrated across China, many expats living in the country have also participated in various activities to be part of the ...womenofchina.cn

CGTN: CMG 2024 Lantern Festival Gala captivates audience with blend of tradition and technology: The highly anticipated 2024 Lantern Festival Gala, hosted by China Media Group (CMG), displayed its brilliance on Saturday, illuminating the audience with a captivating blend of traditional Chinese ...asiaone

CMG 2024 Lantern Festival Gala captivates audience with blend of tradition and technology: The highly anticipated 2024 Lantern Festival Gala, hosted by China Media Group (CMG), displayed its brilliance on Saturday, illuminating the audience with a captivating blend of traditional Chinese ...capitalfm.co.ke