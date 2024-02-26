Cdp Real Asset | 30 mln nel fondo Equita Green impact Fund Obiettivo | sostenere la transizione energetica
Cdp Real Asset, 30 mln nel fondo Equita Green impact Fund. Obiettivo: sostenere la transizione energetica (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024)Equita Capital sgr – una delle principali Realtà multi-strategy in Italia nel mercato degli alternativi – annuncia l’ingresso di Cdp RealAsset sgr nel fondoEquitaGreenimpactFund (Egif). Attraverso il fondo di fondi “Fof Infrastrutture”, Cdp RealAsset sgr ha approvato un investimento da 30 milioni e agirà come co-anchor investor di Egif, al fianco di un’altra primaria istituzione finanziaria europea. Il Gruppo Cdp si aggiunge dunque ad altri importanti investitori istituzionali che investiranno nel fondo, rendendo probabile un primo closing già nelle prossime settimane. L’Obiettivo di Egif è sostenere la ...Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaro
