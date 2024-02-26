Car of the Year 2024 | a trionfare è la Renault Scenic E-Tech

Car the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Fonte : tuttotek
Car of the Year 2024: a trionfare è la Renault Scenic E-Tech (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Scopriamo insieme, in questo articolo dedicato, chi si è insediato sul podio del premio Car of the Year 2024, vinto dalla nuova Renault Scenic E-Tech: il futuro sembra proprio essere completamente elettrico La Renault Scenic E-Tech è stata incoronata auto dell’anno 2024 al Salone di Ginevra, battendo la BMW Serie 5 e la Peugeot 3008 (qui tutte le informazioni!). La giuria, composta da 58 giornalisti di 22 paesi, ha premiato la crossover elettrica francese per la sua autonomia di 500 km, l’abitacolo spazioso e il prezzo competitivo. La vittoria della Scenic E-Tech conferma la tendenza del mercato verso l’elettrificazione. È il terzo anno consecutivo che un’auto elettrica vince il premio Car of the ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek

Car of the Year 2024 è Renault Scenic E-tech electric - Mondo Motori - Ansa.it

  • Car the

    Geneva, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is setting new standards for electric luxury vehicles and looks forward to a promising ... (liberoquotidiano)

  • Car the

    (Adnkronos) – Renault festeggia il successo della nuova Scenic E-Tech Electric, che ha vinto il premio 'Car of the Year' 2024 assegnato in apertura del Salone ... (periodicodaily)

  • Car the

    Abbiamo partecipato a un evento a porte chiuse che ci ha consentito di entrare nella futura espansione dei Mondi Altrove di Magic The Gathering dedicata a ... (metropolitanmagazine)

Altre Notizie

Bullet from gun that murdered John Lennon heading to auction: During a visit to New York, he took a group of young individuals who fostered ambitions to become police officers to see the New York Police Department and unexpectedly got caught up in a shooting ...faroutmagazine.co.uk

Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Yami Gautam's Article 370 Earns Nearly Rs 23 Crore In India: ABP Live brings latest updates from the Entertainment world only here at the Entertainment Extravaganza live blog.news.abplive

Louisiana inmate escapes custody after pepper spraying deputy, stealing car: Sheriff: A convicted felon who had been in custody on a second-degree murder charge escaped on Sunday after pepper spraying his transporting deputy and stealing her car, authorities said. The inmate, Leon ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Car the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.