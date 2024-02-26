Blackburn-Newcastle FA Cup | 27-02-2024 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Blackburn team news with one out and selection dilemmas: John Eustace will monitor a few tired bodies in the Blackburn Rovers squad but ruled Ryan Hedges out of the Newcastle United match. The Welshman has just returned from a long-term hamstring injury and ...lancashiretelegraph.co.uk

BBC Sport pundit with bizarre Newcastle United narrative: Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United. Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s match at Blackburn. A chance for Eddie Howe and his players to take United into ...msn

Alan Brazil’s FA Cup bet builders boosted on talkSPORT BET: There’s some great clashes in the 5th Round of the FA Cup this week including Luton vs Man City, Bournemouth vs Leicester and Blackburn vs Newcastle. And our very own Alan Brazil has ...talksport