Blackburn-Newcastle FA Cup | 27-02-2024 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Fonte : infobetting
Blackburn-Newcastle (FA Cup, 27-02-2024 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Il Blackburn non sta facendo bene nel suo campionato in cui ha solo quattro punti di vantaggio sulla quartultima mentre nella stagione scorsa aveva sfiorato i playoff, ma anche il Newcastle soffre in Premier League, solo nono in classifica e alle prese con una difficile lotta per conquistare almeno un posto nel calcio europeo “minore” InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

Altre Notizie

Blackburn team news with one out and selection dilemmas: John Eustace will monitor a few tired bodies in the Blackburn Rovers squad but ruled Ryan Hedges out of the Newcastle United match. The Welshman has just returned from a long-term hamstring injury and ...lancashiretelegraph.co.uk

BBC Sport pundit with bizarre Newcastle United narrative: Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United. Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s match at Blackburn. A chance for Eddie Howe and his players to take United into ...msn

Alan Brazil’s FA Cup bet builders boosted on talkSPORT BET: There’s some great clashes in the 5th Round of the FA Cup this week including Luton vs Man City, Bournemouth vs Leicester and Blackburn vs Newcastle. And our very own Alan Brazil has ...talksport

Video di Tendenza

Video Blackburn Newcastle
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.