Beautiful: Bill torna con Brooke o Katie? Una svolta inaspettata (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Nelle nuove puntate di Beautiful, Bill vuole riconquistare Brooke. Allo stesso tempo, nella vita dello Spencer continua a esserci Katie. Due Logan nel cuore del ricco proprietario della Spencer Publications. Le anticipazioni americane segnalano, in realtà, una svolta inaspettata per Bill e la sua vita amorosa. Proprio quando si sente solo, diventa protagonista di una nuova situazione amorosa. Non solo, prima ancora di questa svolta, lo Spencer riserva un altro colpo di scena. Beautiful anticipazioni: Bill cerca di riconquistare Brooke e poi Katie Leggi anche: Beautiful anticipazioni, Taylor sposa Ridge? Steffy ferma le nozze Leggi anche: ...
