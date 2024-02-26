Beatrice di York | principessa dei ghiacci a St Moritz

Beatrice di York, principessa dei ghiacci a St. Moritz (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Di solito la vediamo seduta sugli spalti a Wimbledon, a luglio, ad assistere a qualche match di tennis. La principessa Beatrice, però, non è un’amante solo degli sport estivi. Al contrario, anche in inverno adora dilettarsi con qualunque attività le permetta di fare movimento. Sarà per questo – o, più banalmente, per il desiderio di divertirsi in compagnia – che la figlia del principe Andrea e di Sarah Ferguson, nei giorni scorsi in vacanza a St.Moritz, è stata paparazzata mentre si divertiva a giocare a curling. Bea e Edo: sfida a curling a St. Moritz La 35enne, nona in linea di successione al trono, si è dilettata nel celebre sport invernale approfittando di una pista disponibile nella famosa località svizzera. ...
