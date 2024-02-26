Baby influencer | i genitori che assecondano i pedofili per vendere contenuti esclusivi dei figli | le inchieste del New York Times e WSJ

Baby-influencer, genitori senza scrupoli aggirano i divieti per creare profili social. «C’è il rischio pedofil
Baby influencer, sempre di più colpa dei genitori: nel frattempo l’allarme continua a crescere sempre di più Dietro al “successo” di Baby influencer (che alla ... (cityrumors)
Crescono in vetrina, il loro amico del cuore è un obiettivo puntato addosso ventiquattro ore al giorno. Bambini e bambine dai dieci anni in giù. Sorridono, ... (ilmattino)
Piccoli, magari piccolissimi, e già sovraesposti sui social, magari senza il loro diretto consenso. I Baby influencer esistono, sono tantissimi, sia ... (dilei)
