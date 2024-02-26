Baby influencer | i genitori che assecondano i pedofili per vendere contenuti esclusivi dei figli | le inchieste del New York Times e WSJ

Baby influencer

Baby influencer, i genitori che assecondano i pedofili per vendere contenuti esclusivi dei figli: le inchieste del New York Times e WSJ (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Foto esclusive, sessioni private di chat, abiti indossati. Sono questi i contenuti messi in vendita, o in palio, dai genitori di Baby influencer sui social network. Bambine e bambini che dai 13 anni in giù contano centinaia di migliaia di follower sulle piattaforme, sebbene a quella età non potrebbero neanche avere un profilo. E così ci pensano mamma e papà ad aprire e gestire i loro account. L’idea è quella di lanciare la carriera delle proprie figlie come modelle e influencer, l’obiettivo sempre lo stesso: aumentare i follower, attrarre i marchi per le collaborazioni. Ma quello che hanno scoperto il New York Times e il Wall Street Journal è più inquietante. Perché per riuscirci, molti genitori usano i propri figli ...
