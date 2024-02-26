Another End | la recensione | la fantascienza italiana rimane una Cenerentola

> Stringe quasi il cuore a bocciare un film come Another End, uno dei due titoli italiani in concorso a Berlino. La pellicola di Piero Messina infatti avrebbe tutte le caratteristiche per poterci riempire d’orgoglio. In pochi, in Italia, rischierebbero un progetto così radicato in un genere (la fantascienza) ormai quasi del tutto disertato dalla ...Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
Another End (Film, 2024) - Recensione di Valerio Sammarco
Il 21 marzo arriverà nelle sale italiane il film Another End, con protagonisti Gael Garcia Bernal e Bérénice Bejo, ecco il trailer. Il 21 marzo arriverà nei ... (movieplayer)
Cosa faresti se potessi far rivivere chi ami, per avere il tempo di dire addio? l’amore che cerca di sopravvivere alla morte. l’amore del corpo e quello della ... (dilei)
“Il corpo è solo un corpo, dopotutto”. Spiega la donna al giovane uomo indeciso e soprattutto incredulo. Perché serve un atto di fede, anzi d’amore, a ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
