The Kane Chronicles | Netflix non farà più i film sulla saga di Rick Riordan

The Kane

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
The Kane Chronicles, Netflix non farà più i film sulla saga di Rick Riordan (Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) Netflix non produrrà più la trilogia di film ispirata alla saga in tre romanzi di The Kane Chronicles, scritta da Rick Riordan, noto ai più per un’altra saga young – adult, Percy Jackson e gli dei dell’olimpo, tornata recentemente in auge grazie all’omonima serie tv trasmessa da Disney Plus. A comunicare la notizia è stato lo stesso Riordan in un commento su Goodreads, famoso social dedicato alle recensioni di libri. Rispondendo alla domanda di un’utente, l’autore ha spiegato con chiarezza la situazione: “Al momento, Netflix ha lasciato cadere la sua opzione sui diritti di sfruttamento, decidendo quindi di non proseguire con il progetto, dopo due anni di tentativi falliti alla ricerca di una sceneggiatura che per loro ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv

Notizie Correlate

  • The Kane

    Tutte le Ultime notizie più importanti del giorno nel Calcio Estero, aggiornate ora dopo ora dalla Redazione di Calcio News 24 Zwolle Psv 1-7: triplo De ... (calcionews24)

  • The Kane

    Puoi vedere il film Terrifier in Streaming su Prime Video, Itunes, RakutenTv, Infinity. Con la possibilità di guardarlo in Streaming online legale completo in ... (cultweb)

  • The Kane

    In attesa dell'uscita di Deadpool e Wolverine, che li vedrà finalmente insieme sul grande schermo, vale la pena di ripercorrere l'amicizia tra questi ... (gqitalia)

Altre Notizie

Wings' Patrick Kane expects 'fun night' in return to Chicago: Sunday evening's visit from the Detroit Red Wings will see the Chicago Blackhawks host Patrick Kane as a visiting player for the first time. Kane helped Chicago claim three Stanley Cups in his 15-plus ...reuters

Kane’s Brace Saves Bayern Blushes In 2-1 Over Leipzig: Harry Kane struck twice, including a stoppage-time winner, to guide Bayern Munich to a 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday, snapping a three-game losing run in all competitions and staying eight ...tvcnews.tv

Soccer-Bayern bounce-back hinges on winning streak, says Kane: Bayern Munich must follow their 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig with a winning run to get their season back on track, forward Harry Kane said. Kane scored twice against Leipzig on Saturday, including a ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video The Kane
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.