’Snow From Yesterday’ | se un viaggio può cambiarti la vita

Fonte : ilrestodelcarlino

Generazione X 2.0 | “Snow From Yesterday”, il nuovo eco-album di Manu Delago

’Snow From Yesterday’, se un viaggio può cambiarti la vita (Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) ’Snow From Yesterday’, ovvero il racconto di viaggi e fasi della vita che possono cambiarti, ma anche collegarti ad altri tempi ed altri luoghi. È il titolo dell’ultimo album (One Litle Independent Records) di Manu Delago (pubblicato il 2 febbraio), compositore austriaco nominato ai Grammy, innovatore e percussionista di forte appeal internazionale. Un distillato di elementi emotivamente purificanti di storie spesso dal messaggio triste, ma che l’autore si augura venga colto come pieno di speranza. È lo show di domani al teatro Tenda (ore 21) per la rassegna Arts and Jam con il leader del gruppo omonimo chiamato a sfogliare un disco che ricorda un coloratissimo set cinematografico battezzato Manu Delago feat. Mad About Lemon. Ovvero un bassista e un trio vocale femminile tirolese che intersecano ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilrestodelcarlino

Notizie Correlate Snow; From; Yesterday;

Altre Notizie Snow; From; Yesterday;

8 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: February 26 to March 1: With some Snow still on the ground and the cold making a return, there are some great outdoor winter activities to try around Calgary.dailyhive

Pushing above 70° for Monday: Saturday, February 24th: Tomorrow temperatures will be back into the upper 60s. We get even warmer to start the work week with a near record breaking high temperature. Meteorologist Luke Vickery shows you how warm we may get ...ketv

Ladakh is future-proofing against climate change with ice stupas—less Snow, melting glaciers: As melting glaciers and decreasing Snowfall threaten the agrarian economy and livestock farming, Ladakh is future-proofing itself against climate change.Engineers are considering spraying the tops of ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video ’Snow From
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.