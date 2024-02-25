Ski cross | Deromedis fa ancora podio | l’Azzurro è argento in Coppa del Mondo

Ski cross, Deromedis fa ancora podio: l’Azzurro è argento in Coppa del Mondo (Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) Reiteralm, 25 febbraio 2024 – Il Freestyle porta ancora il segno di Simone Deromedis. Quest’ultimo è salito sul podio in Coppa del Mondo, grazie al secondo posto avuto nello ski cross e sulle nevi di Reiteralm. Per l’Azzurro è il terzo podio stagionale e il quinto in carriera. Il racconto della gara – Agc di coni.it Il campione del Mondo in carica, qualificatosi per la big final, ha compiuto una bella rimonta dopo aver perso tanta velocità per via di una manovra scorretta dello svizzero Alex Fiva. l’Azzurro, tuttavia, complice anche l’uscita di pista dello stesso elvetico, è riuscito prepotentemente a rientrare in lotta, chiudendo per soli nove millesimi alle spalle del francese Youri Duplessis Kergomard. Ha completato ...
