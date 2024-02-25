Ski cross | Deromedis fa ancora podio | l’Azzurro è argento in Coppa del Mondo

(Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) Reiteralm, 25 febbraio 2024 – Il Freestyle portail segno di Simone. Quest’ultimo è salito sulindel, grazie al secondo posto avuto nello skie sulle nevi di Reiteralm. Perè il terzostagionale e il quinto in carriera. Il racconto della gara – Agc di coni.it Il campione delin carica, qualificatosi per la big final, ha compiuto una bella rimonta dopo aver perso tanta velocità per via di una manovra scorretta dello svizzero Alex Fiva., tuttavia, complice anche l’uscita di pista dello stesso elvetico, è riuscito prepotentemente a rientrare in lotta, chiudendo per soli nove millesimi alle spalle del francese Youri Duplessis Kergomard. Ha completato ...

