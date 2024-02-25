Ski cross | Deromedis fa ancora podio | l’Azzurro è argento in Coppa del Mondo

Notizie Correlate
Simone Deromedis chiude al secondo posto alle spalle di Youri Duplessis la gara-2 dello SkiCross di Reiteralm, in Austria, sede della tappa di Coppa del ... (sportface)
Terzo podio stagionale per Simone Deromedis. Dopo le due vittorie a St Mortiz e Bakuriani il fenomeno dello Skicross italiano ha ottenuto la seconda posizione ... (oasport)
A Reiteralm (Austria) è andata in scena la tredicesima tappa della Coppa del Mondo 2023-2024 di Skicross, disciplina dello sci freestyle. Lo svedese Erik ... (oasport)
Altre Notizie
Brittany Phelan wins 1st ski cross World Cup gold to cap medal-filled February: Brittany Phelan won her first-ever women's ski cross World Cup gold medal on Sunday, holding off Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France after Swiss athletes Talina Gantenbein and Margaux Dumont crashed ...cbc.ca
Southern Interior ski hills ready for spring: An avalanche of emails arrived recently with news from the Southern Interior's ski hills. As the 2023-24 winter season slowly, inexorably winds down, the Sheriff asked the 12 downhill resorts and ...castanet
West High sweeps boys and girls relay races to win Alaska ski championships for 2nd straight year: Both the West High boys and girls cross-country ski teams used first-place finishes in Saturday's relay races to repeat as ASAA Division I state champions at Kincaid Park. It was the first time in ...uk.sports.yahoo