NJPW | Kazuchika Okada saluta i fan dopo il suo ultimo match

NJPW: Rivelati gli ultimi due match di Kazuchika Okada, affronterà anche Matt Riddle
- NJPW : Rivelati gli ultimi due match di Kazuchika Okada - affronterà anche Matt Riddle
Kazuchika Okada è ormai pronto ad un grande passo per continuare la sua leggendaria carriera. Il wrestler nipponico sta per dire addio alla NJPW, ... (zonawrestling)
- NJPW : Kazuchika Okada sconfigge Bryan Danielson a Wrestle Kingdom 18
Durante la trasmissione di Wrestle Kingdom 18 su NJPW World, Kazuchika Okada ha ottenuto la sua rivincita contro Bryan Danielson. Questo match è stato il ... (aewuniverse)
- Kazuchika Okada - il suo futuro tra NJPW - WWE e AEW
Kazuchika Okada, rinomato lottatore e asso della NJPW, diventerà un free agent nel 2024. L’annuncio ha scatenato un’ondata di speculazioni su quale sarà il ... (aewuniverse)
