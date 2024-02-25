NJPW | Kazuchika Okada saluta i fan dopo il suo ultimo match

NJPW: Kazuchika Okada saluta i fan dopo il suo ultimo match (Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Yoshi-Hashi, Hirooki Goto e Tomohiro Ishii contro Callum Newman, Jeff Cobb, Matt Riddle, The Great-O-Khan e Francesco Akira. Questo 5 man tag team match ha rappresentato uno dei momenti più memorabili dell’odierno New Beginnig tenutosi a Sapporo. USA solo andata dopo la fine dell’incontro, Okada, uscito vittorioso, ha salutato i fan e li ha salutati con un inchino dando il suo ufficiale addio alla NJPW. Sebbene ancora non vi siano certezze sul suo futuro, gli ultimi rumor lo vedrebbero ormai molto vicino alla AEW. ??????? ???????? ???????????????????????CHAOS × UNITED EMPIRE & ???????#NJPWworld ????????? href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJPW?src=hash&ref ...
