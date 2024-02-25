NJPW | Kazuchika Okada saluta i fan dopo il suo ultimo match

NJPW: Rivelati gli ultimi due match di Kazuchika Okada, affronterà anche Matt Riddle

Saraya Announces Brother Zak Knight Has Signed With AEW In Backstage Rampage Segment: Known sometimes as Zak Zodiac, Knight has wrestled primarily in the United Kingdom throughout his career for companies like WAW, SWA, and RevPro, while also making cameo appearances for international ...wrestlinginc

NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo Results (2/24): Tetsuya Naito vs. SANADA, Kazuchika Okada Farewell: New Japan Pro Wrestling held its NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo night two event on February 24 from Hokkaido Prefectural General Sports Center Hokkai Kitael in Hokkaido, Japan. The event aired on NJPW ...fightful

Hiroshi Tanahashi Misses NJPW New Beginning Due To Injury, Agrees To Face Nic Nemeth: Prior to the February 24 event, NJPW announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi was unable to compete, as he sustained an ankle injury. He had been set to wrestle in Kazuchika Okada’s final NJPW match at the ...yahoo