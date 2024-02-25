LIVE – Chelsea-Liverpool | finale Carabao Cup 2024 DIRETTA

Chelsea-Liverpool oggi in tv, finale League Cup: programma, orario, streaming
- Chelsea-Liverpool (Finale EFL Cup - 25-02-2024 ore 16 : 00 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Diciamo subito che i bookmaker non hanno guardato troppo la classifica di Premier League che vede il Liverpool avanti di 25 punti rispetto al Chelsea, ... (infobetting)
- Chelsea-Liverpool - le formazioni e dove vedere la finale in diretta
Il calcio britannico elegge la regina della League Cup, nel primo dei tre trofei del football di oltremanica. In campo il Liverpool attuale capolista della ... (today)
- Chelsea-Liverpool - finale League Cup : tv - formazioni - pronostici
Chelsea-Liverpool è la finale di League Cup e si gioca domenica alle 16:00. Dove vederla in tv, le probabili formazioni e il pronostico Per il Chelsea è ... (ilveggente)
Carabao Cup final 2024: How to watch with Sky Sports; kick-off time, free match highlights, in-game clips: LIVE on Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 3pm; presenter Mark Chapman joined in Wembley studio by Daniel Sturridge, Karen Carney and Jamie Redknapp; Peter Drury on commentary with Gary Neville, Jamie ...skysports