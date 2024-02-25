LIVE – Chelsea-Liverpool 0-0 | finale Carabao Cup 2024 DIRETTA

LIVE – Chelsea-Liverpool 0-0, finale Carabao Cup 2024 (DIRETTA) (Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) La DIRETTA LIVE di Chelsea-LIVErpool, match valido per la finale della Carabao Cup 2024. Ci siamo: si assegna il titolo della Coppa di Lega inglese e come due anni fa i londinesi sfidano i Reds: per i Blues si tratta di una delle rare occasioni di riscattare gli ultimi due-tre anni da incubo, Klopp invece vuole salutare mettendo in bacheca quest’altro trofeo. Chi riuscirà a vincere? Si parte alle ore 16 di domenica 25 febbraio. REGOLAMENTO DOVE VEDERE LA finale IN DIRETTA Sportface.it non vi lascerà soli e vi terrà informati in tempo reale. PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA PREMERE F5 O FARE REFRESH Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Caicedo; Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer; ...
    Ultimo atto della Coppa di Lega inglese, ex EFL Cup, che vale l'accesso alla Conference League e il prestigio del primo trofeo da assegnare... (calciomercato)

    Diciamo subito che i bookmaker non hanno guardato troppo la classifica di Premier League che vede il Liverpool avanti di 25 punti rispetto al Chelsea, ... (infobetting)

    Le Formazioni ufficiali di Chelsea-Liverpool, match valevole la finale di Carabao Cup 2023/2024. Saranno Blues e Reds a contendersi il primo titolo stagionale ... (sportface)

Chelsea v LIVErpool: Carabao Cup final – LIVE: Who will lift the Carabao Cup Join Rob Smyth to find out. NO GOAL! Chelsea 0-0 LIVErpool 16:31 And it’s disallowed now! Jurgen Klopp smiles wryly and nods his head. I can see both sides – ...msn

Carabao Cup Predictions: Chelsea to win final on penalties: When you have low scoring games, the draw becomes a strong runner. It's the 1-1 correct score that stands out at 6/1 with Sky Bet as Chelsea are fancied to get on the scoresheet. Whatever Jurgen Klopp ...skysports

Chelsea vs LIVErpool LIVE score, result, updates, lineups, highlights from Carabao Cup final 2024: The first major domestic trophy of the English season, the Carabao Cup, will be won on February 25. Will it be Chelsea or LIVErpool who triumph in the final at Wembley Stadiummsn

