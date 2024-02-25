HMD non rinuncia al brand Nokia | in arrivo anche un flip phone a tema Barbie

HMD non

HMD non rinuncia al brand Nokia, in arrivo anche un flip phone a tema Barbie (Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) HMD annuncia che non rinuncerà al brand Nokia e che altre novità saranno in arrivo questa estate. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
