Golf | van Driel si impone nel Magical Kenya Open Lorenzo Scalise buon 11°

Golf, van Driel si impone nel Magical Kenya Open. Lorenzo Scalise buon 11° (Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) I Golfisti del DP World Tour archiviano il torneo settimanale chiudendo il quarto e decisivo round del Magical Kenya Open (montepremi 2,5 milioni di dollari). L’evento nato nel 1967 ed organizzato in collaborazione tra Tour europeo, Challenge Tour e Safari Circuit, è il primo di una serie che si terranno nel continente africano. Può sorridere Darius van Driel. L’olandese conferma la prima posizione maturata dopo 54 buche chiudendo con un complessivo -14 (270 colpi). Il rappresentante neerlandese si congeda dal percorso keniano siglando una tornata da -4 che gli consente di tenere a bada i tentativi di rientro da parte dei suoi più immediati inseguitori. Al secondo posto con -12 troviamo l’inglese Joe Dean e lo spagnolo Nacho Elvira. Quest’ultimo supera di un colpo il fratello Manuel, l’inglese Matthew ...
