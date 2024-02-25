‘Beyond the mask’ | la mostra di foto di Marco Scardovi

Beyond The Mask: una video performance al Castello Campori di Soliera

(Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) Sarà inaugurata oggi alle 17.30 al Doc Book Cafè di Lugo, lagraficathe mask. Alter Heroes’ del lughese. Dopo ‘Radici’, ilreportage realizzato sul dramma dell’alluvione, ilgrafo amatoriale, da anni impegnato come operatore umanitario ed ex assessore alla Cultura e alle Politiche giovanili nella giunta Cortesi, dal 2009 al 2014, nel suo nuovo lavoro racconta le storie che si celano dietro le ‘maschere’ di un gruppo di rifugiati e richiedenti asilo arrivati in provincia di Ravenna. Il nucleo principale delleè stato sviluppato tra aprile e maggio 2022 tra Lugo, Ravenna, Faenza e Castel Bolognese. "Gli eroi di ‘Oltre la maschera’ – spiega–, si portano dietro un vissuto fatto di ...

Celebrating a decade of OnePlus , the new flagship OnePlus 12 is a masterpiece that delivers an all-round fast and Smooth user experience with the Trinity ... (sbircialanotizia)

Spider-Man : Beyond the Spider-Verse doveva uscire per marzo ma potrebbe arrivare nelle sale entro fine 2024. L'articolo Per Spider-Man : Beyond the ... (lucascialo)

Sony Animation non ha intenzione di concludere la sua produzione di film su Spider-Man dopo l'arrivo di Beyond the Spider-Verse Non è ancora chiaro quando ... (movieplayer)

Grambling secures 63-57 win over Southern: BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Terrence Lewis had 16 points in Grambling's 63-57 victory over Southern on Saturday night.usatoday

Henry’s 16 lead Texas Southern past Mississippi Valley State 73-52: Led by PJ Henry's 16 points, the Texas Southern Tigers defeated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 73-52.apnews

Orlando Magic triumphs over Detroit Pistons in thrilling showdown: Read about the thrilling showdown between Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons as the Magic emerges victorious. Paolo Banchero's clutch play seals the win for the Magic.timesofindia.indiatimes