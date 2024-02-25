‘Beyond the mask’ | la mostra di foto di Marco Scardovi

‘Beyond the mask’, la mostra di foto di Marco Scardovi (Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) Sarà inaugurata oggi alle 17.30 al Doc Book Cafè di Lugo, la mostra fotografica ‘Beyond the mask. Alter Heroes’ del lughese Marco Scardovi. Dopo ‘Radici’, il fotoreportage realizzato sul dramma dell’alluvione, il fotografo amatoriale, da anni impegnato come operatore umanitario ed ex assessore alla Cultura e alle Politiche giovanili nella giunta Cortesi, dal 2009 al 2014, nel suo nuovo lavoro racconta le storie che si celano dietro le ‘maschere’ di un gruppo di rifugiati e richiedenti asilo arrivati in provincia di Ravenna. Il nucleo principale delle foto è stato sviluppato tra aprile e maggio 2022 tra Lugo, Ravenna, Faenza e Castel Bolognese. "Gli eroi di ‘Oltre la maschera’ – spiega Scardovi –, si portano dietro un vissuto fatto di ...
