Betis-Athletic Bilbao: guardalinee sbatte contro una telecamera, portata via in barella (Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) Pericolosissimo e sfortunato fuoriprogramma per Guadalupe Porras Ayuso, assistente dell’arbitro Fernandez, durante la partita tra Betis e Athletic Bilbao. Subito dopo il gol dell’1-0 degli andalusi, le telecamere hanno inquadrato la guardalinee a terra, stramazzata al suolo e impossibilitata a muoversi. Ulteriori foto mostrano l’assistente arbitrale con il volto tumefatto e grondante di sangue. Ebbene, alla base di questo infortunio, per la quale la donna è stata portata via in barella dolorante, c’è uno scontro con una telecamera per la ripresa della partita. La Porras Ayuso correva verso il centro del campo per segnalare la regolarità del gol, l’operatore spostava invece il mezzo televisivo verso la linea di fondo e c’è stato il violentissimo ...
