WWE e Fanatics Events annunciano WWE World at WrestleMania a Philadelphia

WWE Fanatics

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer

WWE expands Fanatics partnership with five-day fan event

WWE e Fanatics Events annunciano "WWE World at WrestleMania" a Philadelphia (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) Un evento di cinque giorni dal 4 all'8 aprile, con un mondo immersivo per i fan della WWE e il più grande Superstore della storia di WrestleMania. WWE e Fanatics Events, la divisione eventi speciali e dal vivo di Fanatics, hanno annunciato ufficialmente i dettagli del WWE World at WrestleMania, un'esperienza interattiva per i fan della durata di cinque giorni che si svolgerà da giovedì 4 a lunedì 8 aprile presso il Pennsylvania Convention Center di Philadelphia. I biglietti, in vendita da giovedì 22 febbraio dalle ore 16 italiane, variano da 30 a 300 dollari. Un evento immersivo per i fan WWE WWE World at WrestleMania offrirà ai fan una serie di esperienze coinvolgenti, tra cui un palco principale centrale che ospiterà tavole rotonde ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Notizie Correlate

  • WWE Fanatics

    Sabato 6 e Domenica 7 Aprile la WWE metterà in scena WrestleMania 40. Ad ospitare il grande evento, in due serate, il Lincoln Financial Field di ... (zonawrestling)

Altre Notizie

WWE e Fanatics Events annunciano "WWE World at WrestleMania" a Philadelphia: WWE e Fanatics Events, la divisione eventi speciali e dal vivo di Fanatics, hanno annunciato ufficialmente i dettagli del WWE World at WrestleMania, un'esperienza interattiva per i fan della durata di ... movieplayer

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live results: Match card, what to know ahead of pay-per-view: It's time for the chamber — down under. The 2024 Elimination Chamber premium live event has arrived and will be held in Australia. It's the country's first WWE pay-per-view event in more than five ... ca.sports.yahoo

Pirates Prevented WWE Elimination Chamber From Being Shipped to Australia: The structure took a roundabout way to get Down Under for the event The post Pirates Prevented WWE Elimination Chamber From Being Shipped to Australia appeared first on TheWrap. ca.sports.yahoo

Video di Tendenza

Video WWE Fanatics
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.