Wta Austin

Wta Austin 2024: montepremi e prize money (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) Il montepremi ed il prize money del torneo WTA 250 di Austin 2024, evento in programma dal 26 febbraio al 3 marzo. Sloane Stephens e Peyton Stearns sono tra le più attese giocatrici in Texas, dove proveranno a conquistare il titolo davanti al pubblico di casa. Presente anche la nostra Lucia Bronzetti, insieme a molte altre giocatrici con un ranking tra il 50 e il 100. Il prize money complessivo ammonta a €267.082. Di seguito la distribuzione dei premi in denaro e dei punti valevoli per la classifica WTA. TABELLONE COPERTURA TV montepremi WTA 250 Austin 2024 PRIMO TURNO – € 2.890 (1 punto) SECONDO TURNO – € 4.040 (30 punti) QUARTI DI FINALE – € 6.608 (54 punti) SEMIFINALE – € 11.610 (98 punti) FINALISTA – € 20.830 (163 ...
    Il programma, le date, gli orari e la copertura tv del WTA 250 di Austin 2024, torneo in programma dal 26 febbraio al 3 marzo.

