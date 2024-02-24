Wolverhampton-Sheffield United domenica 25 febbraio 2024 ore 14 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Live Sheffield United - Wolverhampton - Premier League: Punteggi & Highlights Calcio - 04/11/2023

Wolverhampton-Sheffield United (domenica 25 febbraio 2024 ore 14:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) Contando solo le ultime quattro sfide di Premier League, il Wolverhampton ha perso due volte al Molineux, 4-3 contro il Man United e 2-0 contro il Brentford, mentre ha vinto altrettante volte in trasferta e sempre a Londra, prima 4-2 a Stamford Bridge e poi 2-1 in casa del Tottenham. I tifosi dello Sheffield United InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
