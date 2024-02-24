Wish You Were Her | concluse le riprese del debutto alla regia di Julia Stiles

Wish You Were Her: concluse le riprese del debutto alla regia di Julia Stiles

Wish You Were Her: concluse le riprese del debutto alla regia di Julia Stiles (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) Si sono ufficialmente concluse le riprese di Wish You Were Her, il debutto alla regia della star Julia Stiles. Tra i protagonisti del film troviamo Isabelle Fuhrman, Mena Massoud e Jimmie Fails. L'attrice nominata agli Emmy e ai Golden Globe ,Julia Stiles, ha concluso la produzione del suo debutto alla regia, Wish You Were Here, tratto dal bestseller di Renée Carlino. Il cast comprende Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice), Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Jimmie Fails, Gabby Kono, Jennifer Grey e Kelsey Grammer. Il film racconta la storia di Charlotte, una donna che si ritrova a toccare il fondo e va alla ricerca di ...
