Thompson-Ruud stanotte in tv: orario, canale e diretta streaming finale Atp Los Cabos 2024 (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) Jordan Thompson sfiderà Casper Ruud nella finale dell’ATP 250 di Los Cabos 2024, torneo in programma sul cemento messicano. Dopo una battaglia di tre ore e mezza, l’australiano è riuscito a piegare il più quotato Zverev, confermando i progressi dimostrati in stagione e approdando all’atto conclusivo. Il suo avversario non sarà Tsitsipas, campione in carica, bensì Casper Ruud, protagonista di un’ottima settimana e favorito dai bookmakers. 2-2 i precedenti (1-1 a livello Atp). COPERTURA TV MONTEPREMI Thompson e Ruud scenderanno in campo stanotte, tra sabato 24 e domenica 25 febbraio, alle ore 04.00 italiane. La diretta televisiva del torneo di Los Cabos è affidata a Sky Sport, che seguirà l’evento ...
