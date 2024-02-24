SmackDown 23 02 2024 Chi va a WrestleMania?

SmackDown 23.02.2024 Chi va a WrestleMania? (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento con il report di SmackDown. Siamo a poche ore da Elimination Chamber e lo show blu è l’ultima tappa prima del PLE australiano. Direi quindi di non perdere tempo e immergiamoci subito nello show. Liv Morgan vs Tiffany Stratton (3,5 / 5) Si parte subito con un buonissimo incontro fra Liv e Tiffy. Un match che vede le due darsi battaglia ma senza che una di loro riesca nettamente ad avere la meglio sull’altra. A rivelarsi, seppur involontariamente, l’ago della bilancia è Bianca Belair che per rispondere ad uno schiaffo ricevuto poco prima da Tiffany, sbaglia le misure e sfavorendo invece Liv le permette di vincere. Vincitrice: Tiffany Stratton BACKSTAGE: Drew McIntyre ci dice che nel caso dovesse fallire ad Elimination Chamber la sua carriera sarà un fallimento come il ritorno di CM Punk. ...
