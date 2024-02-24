Rise of the Ronin | rilasciato un nuovo video con focus sul sistema di combattimento

Rise of the Ronin: rilasciato un nuovo video con focus sul sistema di combattimento (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) Team Ninja, sviluppatore di Rise of the Ronin, ha rilasciato un nuovo spettacolare video con focus sul combattimento per il suo nuovo action feudale Lo studio nipponico: Team Ninja ha appena rilasciato un video esplicativo sul combattimento dell’action adventure Rise of the Ronin. Il titolo ci metterà nei panni di un samurai senza padrone durante il tumultuoso periodo Bakumatsu, allorché lo shogunato si trovò a decidere tra l’apertura o l’isolamento. Il titolo appare come la prima grande produzione open world per la software house ed ha già fatto molto parlare di sé. Il nostro viaggio ci farà conoscere figure e istituzioni che hanno plasmato un’epoca: da Yoshida ...
