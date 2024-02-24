Rise of the Ronin | il combat system richiederà la scelta del giusto approccio in base al nemico

Rise the

Rise of the Ronin avrà un protagonista personalizzabile e la modalità multigiocatore

Rise of the Ronin, il combat system richiederà la scelta del giusto approccio in base al nemico (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) Il combat system di Rise of the Ronin è stato approfondito dagli sviluppatori con un nuovo video. Dopo il video dedicato alle location del videogioco, possiamo così approfondire il sistema di combattimento e le sue pecuiliarità. Anche sul blog PlayStation il combattimento di Rise of the Ronin viene definito accessibile ma complesso, con un mix di stili di gioco e armi da mischia e da fuoco. La meccanica di base consiste nel prosciugamento del Ki dei nemici e la salvaguardia di quello del protagonista. Il Ki corrisponde più o meno alla postura già vista in giochi come Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Con attacchi, schivate e parate possiamo esaurire questo parametro del nemico e renderlo più vulnerabile ai nostri attacchi e ...
