Milano | Porta Ticinese – Cantiere Balilla Park Living: settembre 2023
Notizie Correlate
LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street"), a leading global alternative investment firm, and Kronos Homes, a ... (sbircialanotizia)
Altre Notizie
“Living street“ parco, palestre e spazio giovani: Il progetto "Ponti e cerniere" a Rho prevede la riqualificazione di spazi come il Mast e la creazione di percorsi ciclopedonali per collegare la città al centro. Gli interventi, che includono nuove pa ... ilgiorno
Prado Group pitches more homes at shuttered SF hospital site: A few blocks away in Laurel Heights, Prado Group won approval to redevelop the former UC San Francisco medical campus at 3333 California Street with 744 homes, 35,000 square feet of shops and ... therealdeal
‘Such a shame’ sob shoppers as shoe chain with 35 stores to close nine branches on ‘abandoned’ high streets: A SHOE chain with 35 locations is set to close nine branches leaving high streets abandoned. Shoppers have been left heartbroken after the cherished shoes store announced it is rolling the ... thesun.co.uk