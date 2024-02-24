LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA | Tratnik vince a sorpresa! Terzo Van Aert | nono Matteo Trentin

LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA: Tratnik vince a sorpresa! Terzo Van Aert, nono Matteo Trentin (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 15.58 La nostra DIRETTA LIVE termina qui. Grazie mille per averci seguito, agli amici di OA Sport un saluto e un buon proseguimento di giornata. 15.57 Corsa chiusa con una velocità media del 44,7%. Domani seconda classica fiamminga della stagione, con quasi tutti i protagonisti di oggi che saranno presenti alla Kuurne – Bruxelles – Kuurne. 15.56 La top-10 della 79ma edizione della Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: 1 Tratnik Jan Team Visma Lease a Bike 4:31:27 2 POLITT Nils UAE Team Emirates 0:03 3 VAN Aert Wout Team Visma Lease a Bike 0:08 4 NAESEN OLIVEr Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 0:08 5 LAPORTE Christophe Team Visma Lease a Bike 0:08 6 REX Laurenz Intermarché – Wanty 0:08 7 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – ...
