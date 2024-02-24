LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA | Jorgenson anticipa tutti e prova il colpo di mano! 15km all’arrivo

LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA: l'Italia si affida a Milan e Bettiol, Van Aert favorito

(Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA15.32 Manca solo l’ultimo muro, il Boosberg, 1300 metri al 5%. 15.31 Si alimenta, fase concitata della corsa con tanti attacchi. 15.30scollina il Kapelmuur davanti a, dietro Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) evade dal gruppo e si sta riportando su De Lie, Van Aert, Skuijns e Laporte. 15.30 De Lie si accorge del ritorno del plotone e accelera il ritmo. Van Aert a ruota di De Lie, da dietro arrivano a velocità doppia. 15.29 Attenzione perché il gruppo sta tornando prepotente sui cinque dietro. Pidcock è in difficoltà. 15.28 Van Aert guardingo in secondo posizione alle spalle di Skuijns, con il belga pronto a fare da tappo da buon scudiero per il compagno di squadra. 15.27ha 21? di ...

