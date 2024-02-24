LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA | Jorgenson anticipa tutti e prova il colpo di mano! 15km all’arrivo

LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA: l'Italia si affida a Milan e Bettiol, Van Aert favorito
Notizie Correlate
- LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA : 27 in testa con Moscon - Battistella e Milan in avanscoperta
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.20 Si è staccato anche Kenneth Van Rooy (Bingoal WB), in testa sono 27. Intanto dietro Alaphilippe è costretto a ... (oasport)
- LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA : sempre 30 in testa - c’è Moscon con Van Aert
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.14 Il gruppo si era avvicinando a 30”, ora però è di nuovo oltre i 50” di ritardo. C’è la Groupama-FDJ a provare ... (oasport)
- LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA : sempre 31 in testa - c’è Moscon con Van Aert
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.00 Parecchio vento laterale intanto. Nel gruppo di testa Wout van Aert a fare l’andatura. 13.57 Caduta per un ... (oasport)
Altre Notizie
Women’s Omloop LIVE: Ninove 121.5 km The women can go from Gent to Ninove as well as anyone, and they do it with fewer detours. Expected finish: 17:05 CET SD Worxer of the Day: Lotte Kopecky She’s not giving this one away ... msn
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women's 2024 Live - Can anyone beat SD Worx - Protime: Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2024 women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. cyclingnews
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 Live - the Classics stars show their hands: Wout van Aert among contenders as men's northern classics season kicks off with traditional opening race around Flanders ... cyclingnews