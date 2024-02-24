LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA | fuga a nove uomini | 60 chilometri percorsi

Dove seguire la Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in TV e streaming? Diretta su Eurosport

LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA: fuga a nove uomini, 60 chilometri percorsi (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.39 Ma sarà solo dal Kattenberg, al chilometro 103, che inizierà la vera corsa, dove chi punta al successo inizierà davvero a scoprirsi. 12.36 Bisognerà aspettare ancora una trentina di chilometri per un nuovo tratto complicato, il pavé a Lange Munte (2500 metri). 12.32 percorsi 55 chilometri e il margine aumenta fino ai 5’07”: gruppo che è ancora tranquillo. 12.28 Invariato il vantaggio di Samuele Battistella (Astana), Manlio Moro (Movistar), Lars Boven (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Alexis Gougeard (Cofidis), Sander De Pestel (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Sean Flynn, Frank van den Broek (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL), Elias Maris (Team Flanders-Baloise) e Jelle Vermoote (Bingoal WB). 12.25 In archivio la prima ora di corsa, in 43,4 km/h. 12.22 Aumenta il margine dei ...
