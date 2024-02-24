LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA | 27 in testa con Moscon | Battistella e Milan in avanscoperta

LIVE Omloop

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport

Dove seguire la Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in TV e streaming? Diretta su Eurosport

LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA: 27 in testa con Moscon, Battistella e Milan in avanscoperta (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.20 Si è staccato anche Kenneth Van Rooy (Bingoal WB), in testa sono 27. Intanto dietro Alaphilippe è costretto a cambiare bici. 14.17 In archivio il muro di Hostellerie, tre chilometri e si torna a salire con il Valkenberg, 500 metri all’8,1%. 14.14 Il gruppo si era avvicinando a 30”, ora però è di nuovo oltre i 50” di ritardo. C’è la Groupama-FDJ a provare a fare l’andatura. Probabilmente il margine si è dilatato a causa della caduta di Grignard in un restringimento di carreggiata che vi avevamo menzionato poco fa. 14.12 Si vede proprio Moscon nelle prime posizioni del gruppo, ha avuto probabilmente la possibilità di fare corsa libera. Si stacca invece Lars Boven, uno dei fuggitivi della prima ora, così come Manlio Moro. 14.11 Altra caduta in gruppo, a terra Sebastien ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Notizie Correlate

  • LIVE Omloop

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.14 Il gruppo si era avvicinando a 30”, ora però è di nuovo oltre i 50” di ritardo. C’è la Groupama-FDJ a provare ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Omloop

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.00 Parecchio vento laterale intanto. Nel gruppo di testa Wout van Aert a fare l’andatura. 13.57 Caduta per un ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Omloop

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 13.51 Ora il gruppo inseguitore non è per nulla lontano. Giornata un po’ grigia, i nuvoloni neri sono all’orizzonte ... (oasport)

Altre Notizie

Women’s Omloop LIVE: Ninove 121.5 km The women can go from Gent to Ninove as well as anyone, and they do it with fewer detours. Expected finish: 17:05 CET SD Worxer of the Day: Lotte Kopecky She’s not giving this one away ... msn

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women's 2024 Live - Can anyone beat SD Worx - Protime: Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2024 women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. cyclingnews

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 Live - the Classics stars show their hands: Wout van Aert among contenders as men's northern classics season kicks off with traditional opening race around Flanders ... cyclingnews

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE Omloop
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.