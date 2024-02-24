Grotesquerie | Ryan Murphy ha svelato la sua nuova serie tv horror

Grotesquerie: Ryan Murphy ha svelato la sua nuova serie tv horror (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) A sorpresa, attraverso il suo account Instagram, Ryan Murphy ha condiviso un teaser che svela l’esistenza di una serie intitolata Grotesquerie, pianificata per debuttare su FX questo autunno. La nuova serie del co-creatore di American horror Story, andrà a nutrire la schiera dei suoi progetti a tema horror. Anche se al momento non sono stati rivelati dettagli sulla trama o sui personaggi. Il teaser, molto breve e privo di immagini ci mostra quello che sarà il logo della serie con il titolo Grotesquerie in caratteri gotici bianchi su fondo nero. Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Ryan Murphy Productions ...
