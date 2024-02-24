Food for profit | la prima indagine che svela i rapporti fra l’industria della carne e i politici Il trailer del film di Giulia Innocenzi

Food for

Proiettato al Parlamento Europeo in anteprima il docufilm “Food for profit”

Food for profit: la prima indagine che svela i rapporti fra l’industria della carne e i politici. Il trailer del film di Giulia Innocenzi (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) È uscito il trailer di Food for profit, il docu-film di Pablo D’Ambrosi e Giulia Innocenzi che svela i rapporti fra l’industria della carne e i politici presentato il 22 febbraio al Parlamento europeo, a Bruxelles. L’indagine, frutto di un lavoro di cinque anni, mostra il filo che lega l’industria della carne, le lobby e il potere politico. Al centro, si legge nella presentazione del docu-film, i soldi, miliardi di euro, che l’Europa destina agli allevamenti intensivi che sono, tra le altre cose, uno delle principali cause dell’inquinamento ambientale e dei cambiamenti climatici. L'articolo proviene ...
