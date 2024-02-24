Dead by Daylight | annunciata la collaborazione con gli Iron Maiden

Dead by Daylight, annunciata la collaborazione con gli Iron Maiden (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) Behavior Interactive ha annunciato una nuova collaborazione in arrivo per Dead by Daylight. La nuova partnership coinvolgerà gli Iron Maiden, storica band heavy metal e la loro   celebre mascotte Eddie che farà la sua comparsa nel gioco. Eddie non sarà un personaggio  giocabile, ma sarà disponibile come skin per altri killer. The Dredge, The Doctor, The Deathslinger e Onu avranno la possibilità di vestire i panni  della mascotte degli Iron Maiden. Ogni personaggio potrà incarnare una versione differente di Eddie per non creare confusione nel gameplay. Tuttavia, anche i Sopravvissuti riceveranno nuovi oggetti cosmetici grazie alla collaborazione. Indossando le magliette degli Iron Maiden, sarà possibile  ascoltare Fear ...
