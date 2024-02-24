Dead by Daylight | annunciata la collaborazione con gli Iron Maiden

Dead by Daylight mostra Chucky in un nuovo trailer: l'uscita è vicina

(Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) Behavior Interactive ha annunciato una nuovain arrivo perby. La nuova partnership coinvolgerà gli, storica band heavy metal e la loro celebre mascotte Eddie che farà la sua comparsa nel gioco. Eddie non sarà un personaggio giocabile, ma sarà disponibile come skin per altri killer. The Dredge, The Doctor, The Deathslinger e Onu avranno la possibilità di vestire i panni della mascotte degli. Ogni personaggio potrà incarnare una versione differente di Eddie per non creare confusione nel gameplay. Tuttavia, anche i Sopravvissuti riceveranno nuovi oggetti cosmetici grazie alla. Indossando le magliette degli, sarà possibile ascoltare Fear ...

Dopo un multiplayer da paura, Dead By Daylight si dà all’avventura: Supermassive Game s presenta il single-player The Casting of Frank Stone Nei mesi ... (tuttotek)

Shocking!! Former Nagpur Times journalist shot dead at home in broad daylight: Nagpur: The law and order situation in Nagpur city seems to have deteriorated as Nagpur Police failed to deter incidents of murder. In another audacious incident of killing, Vinay alias Bablu Punekar, ... nagpurtoday.in

Dead by Daylight, arrivano i cosmetics degli Iron Maiden: Behaviour Interactive ha annunciato la sua ultima collaborazione con Dead by Daylight, e non è altro che con la mitica banda heavy metal Iron Maiden. gamesource

Gray wolf found dead on the northwest edge of Davenport: A large canine found lying in the median of I-80 in Scott County Monday morning has been identified as a young adult male gray wolf. clintonherald