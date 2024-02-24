Cola Wars: Sony produrrà il film che racconterà lo scontro tra Pepsi e Coca-Cola

Universal Pre-empts Colin Bannon Short Story ‘Don’t Look’ For Janelle Monae To Star; Akela Cooper Scripting: Bannon is fresh from making a Universal deal for his horror short story Long Lost, produced by Steven Spielberg, Simon Kinberg, and Glassgold. Glassgold and Cooper teamed on the short story sale It’s ... deadline

Coke. Vs Pepsi Movie In The Works: It's hard to believe it hasn't happened yet, but a Coke vs. Pepsi movie is finally in the works. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures has paid $1.5 million to acquire a pitch called "Cola Wars" that ... gamespot