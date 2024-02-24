Cola Wars | Sony produrrà il film che racconterà lo scontro tra Pepsi e Coca-Cola

Cola Wars

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer

Cola Wars: Sony produrrà il film che racconterà lo scontro tra Pepsi e Coca-Cola

Cola Wars: Sony produrrà il film che racconterà lo scontro tra Pepsi e Coca-Cola (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) La guerra tra Pepsi e Coca-Cola sarà al centro del film Cola Wars, un progetto acquistato da Sony con un investimento milionario. Sony produrrà il film Cola Wars in cui si racconterà la "guerra" tra Pepsi e Coca-Cola avvenuta a metà degli anni '80. Il progetto, acquistato dallo studio con un investimento di 1,5 miliardi di dollari, racconterà il dietro le quinte della lotta tra i due brand che volevano assicurarsi la prima posizione nelle vendite. I dettagli di uno scontro storico La sceneggiatura di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Notizie Correlate

  • Cola Wars

    Su Amazon una splendida figure LEGO di Chewbecca, che farà impazzire i fan storici e nuovi di Star Wars, è scesa di prezzo; curiosi di scoprirla? Il mondo di ... (movieplayer)

Altre Notizie

Cola Wars: Sony produrrà il film che racconterà lo scontro tra Pepsi e Coca-Cola: La guerra tra Pepsi e Coca-Cola sarà al centro del film Cola Wars, un progetto acquistato da Sony con un investimento milionario. movieplayer

Universal Pre-empts Colin Bannon Short Story ‘Don’t Look’ For Janelle Monae To Star; Akela Cooper Scripting: Bannon is fresh from making a Universal deal for his horror short story Long Lost, produced by Steven Spielberg, Simon Kinberg, and Glassgold. Glassgold and Cooper teamed on the short story sale It’s ... deadline

Coke. Vs Pepsi Movie In The Works: It's hard to believe it hasn't happened yet, but a Coke vs. Pepsi movie is finally in the works. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures has paid $1.5 million to acquire a pitch called "Cola Wars" that ... gamespot

Video di Tendenza

Video Cola Wars
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.