WWE | Randy Orton ha proposto a John Cena di collaborare insieme su OnlyFans!

(Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024)hanno messo su una delle rivalità più celebri e importanti degli ultimi 20 anni in WWE, scontrandosi per anni e mal sopportandosi. Tuttavia i due, buoni amici dietro le quinte, potrebbero tornare a incrociare le proprie strade. Stavolta non sul ring, bensì su OnlyFans. Si alza… la temperatura in casa WWE Il leader dellation ha da poco aperto un profilo sul celebre sito a pagamento – piattaforma dove vengono postati principalmente contenuti a luci rosse – sotto lo pseudonimo di Ricky Stanicky, il nome del suo personaggio nel film omonimo di prossima uscita. Si suppone dunque che sia una mossa di marketing per promuovere la pellicola. Tuttavia, The Viper non ci ha pensato due volte e ha risposto al tweet del bostoniano con un semplice ma deciso “Collaboriamo!”. Ma ...

