Seth Rollins sceglie Randy Orton come avversario a WrestleMania XL: le sue parole

WWE: Randy Orton ha proposto a John Cena di collaborare insieme su OnlyFans! (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) John Cena e Randy Orton hanno messo su una delle rivalità più celebri e importanti degli ultimi 20 anni in WWE, scontrandosi per anni e mal sopportandosi. Tuttavia i due, buoni amici dietro le quinte, potrebbero tornare a incrociare le proprie strade. Stavolta non sul ring, bensì su OnlyFans. Si alza… la temperatura in casa WWE Il leader della Cenation ha da poco aperto un profilo sul celebre sito a pagamento – piattaforma dove vengono postati principalmente contenuti a luci rosse – sotto lo pseudonimo di Ricky Stanicky, il nome del suo personaggio nel film omonimo di prossima uscita. Si suppone dunque che sia una mossa di marketing per promuovere la pellicola. Tuttavia, The Viper non ci ha pensato due volte e ha risposto al tweet del bostoniano con un semplice ma deciso “Collaboriamo!”. Ma ...
    Questo sabato andrà di scena il PLE WWE Elimination Chamber, evento che a suo modo ha la sua importanza, o meglio la sua particolarità. Infatti negli ...

    Questa nuova puntata di SmackDown ha portato interessanti sviluppi, di fatti dopo aver sconfitto Michin in un one on one anche Bianca Belair si è ...

    Da quando Randy Orton è tornato sul ring alle Survivor Series, ha chiarito le sue intenzioni: vendicarsi della Bloodline per averlo infortunato più di ...

