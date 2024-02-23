WWE | Randy Orton ha proposto a John Cena di collaborare insieme su OnlyFans!

Seth Rollins sceglie Randy Orton come avversario a WrestleMania XL: le sue parole
Notizie Correlate
Questo sabato andrà di scena il PLE WWE Elimination Chamber, evento che a suo modo ha la sua importanza, o meglio la sua particolarità. Infatti negli ... (zonawrestling)
Questa nuova puntata di SmackDown ha portato interessanti sviluppi, di fatti dopo aver sconfitto Michin in un one on one anche Bianca Belair si è ... (zonawrestling)
Da quando Randy Orton è tornato sul ring alle Survivor Series, ha chiarito le sue intenzioni: vendicarsi della Bloodline per averlo infortunato più di ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
Randy Orton to leave WWE for Hollywood Like The Rock and John Cena: WWE veteran Randy Orton recently weighed in on the persistent speculation about a potential move to Hollywood, making it clear that he has no intentions of leaving the wrestling world to pursue a ... msn
Major Update on CM Punk’s Status for WWE Elimination Chamber: Randy Orton and CM Punk both made their return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames this year. However, some fans felt Punk’s return overshadowed Orton’s comeback after nearly 18 months away from the ring ... yahoo
Randy Orton si sente nel prime della sua carriera: Randy Orton in una recente intervista ha rivelato di sentirsi clamorosamente nel prime della sua carriera, vista l'assenza di dolori. theshieldofwrestling