WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 – Preview

WWE: Rivelati i possibili vincitori di Elimination Chamber 2024

(Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Ciao a tutti amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti a questo insolito venerdì diqui sulle pagine del nostro sito. Articolo diin un giorno atipico per un PPV posto in un orario atipico. WWEinfatti, andrà in scena dall’Optus Stadium di Perth, in Australia, regalandoci un orario più consono, accessibile e quasi a ora di colazione: le 11 di mattina. Non perdiamo tempo quindi e partiamo subito. Da parte di Giovanni “GiovY2JPitz” Pitzalis, buona lettura a tutti. I i WOMEN’SBecky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Liv Morgan vs Naomi vs Tiffany Stratton in anMatch for a WWE Women’s World Championship Match at Wrestlemania XL Come dopo spiegherò, credo che Rhea ...

