Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling

WWE: All In della dirigenza, si prova ad avere Cena per Wrestlemania (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Wrestlemania 40 viene sponsorizzata come la Wrestlemana piu’ grande di sempre. Nonostante la card sia lontana dall’essere definita, quest RTWM sta portando tanta soddisfazione sia alla dirigenza che ai sostenitori. Con Punk e Charlotte ai box forzati per infortunio, la “quasi certa” presenza di The Rock ha alzato lo star power dell’evento anche se si punta forte anche sulla presenza del GOAT, John Cena. La situazione Nonostante i tanti impegni cinematografici, la dirigenza sta facendo i propri sforzi per provare ad avere l’adesione del 16 volte campione del mondo. Alcune fonti del team creativo riportano che anche se non dovesse indossare il ring attire, basta che Cena “faccia qualcosa” in quel di Philadelphia.
