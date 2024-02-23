WWE AEW | Cala NXT | risale Dynamite Continua la “guerra a distanza” per gli ascolti

I 5 motivi per cui la AEW fatica a funzionare

(Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Leggero calo per glidi NXT, mentresale ampiamente sopra gli 800.000 spettatori. E’ questo che emerge dal settimanale appuntamento con i rating televisivi sul suolo americano, che mostrano come questa settimana l’andamento sia tutto a favore dello show AEW (ricordiamo che NXT era, però, stato registrato sette giorni prima). 616.000 rispetto ai 650.000 di sette giorni prima per lo show “di sviluppo” WWE (key demo praticamente invariato) e 828.000 per, che consolida i già ottimi 811.000 spettatori collegatisi la settimana precedente. Anche in questo caso key demo con variazione davvero minima, mentrequesta “” ditra le parti, ampiamente vinta dallo show del mercoledì sera questa settimana.

WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Discusses Mixed Feelings On Triple-Threat Matches: "The Whole F'n Show" Rob Van Dam recently discussed the AEW World Championship triple threat match set for March's Revolution pay per view. On "1 of a Kind", RVD spoke about how these matches can end ... wrestlinginc

"WWE lifers have their opinion," "That's pretty bad" - Fans surprised by Randy Orton's claims about AEW and Cody Rhodes: Randy Orton has courted controversy with his recent quotes about WWE, AEW, and Cody Rhodes. Fans have now reacted to the comments made by the multi-time world champion. msn

WWE legend Kevin Nash fumes at ‘ban’ for Sting’s retirement match: Wrestling icon Sting brings his incredible career to an end next month, but one fellow star says WWE have left him unable to attend his pal’s big send-off. 64-year-old Sting, real name Steve ... talksport