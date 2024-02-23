Winnie the Pooh | Sangue e miele 2 | i character poster svelano il terrificante look dei personaggi

Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e miele 2, i character poster svelano il terrificante look dei personaggi

Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e miele 2, i character poster svelano il terrificante look dei personaggi (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) I character poster di Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e miele 2 svelano il look dei personaggi al centro del sequel ispirato ai personaggi di Alan Alexander Milne. Prossimamente arriverà nei cinema americani il film Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e miele 2 e online sono stati svelati i character poster che mostrano il look dei terrificanti villain. Il progetto, ispirato ai personaggi creati dallo scrittore Alan Alexander Milne, sarà un sequel all'insegna di morti e sequenze sanguinose, potendo inoltre utilizzare altri personaggi ora diventati di dominio pubblico. I ...
