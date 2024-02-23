Vantage Foundation partners with The IREDE Foundation to empower child amputees in Nigeria
Vantage Foundation is proud to announce its strategic partnership with The IREDE Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to empowering children between the ages of 0 - 18 living with limb loss in Nigeria to live self-sufficient lives by giving them prosthetic limbs. IREDE founder, Crystal Chigbu's daughter was born in 2009 with a congenital limb deformity requiring amputation at 27 months old. Since then, her daughter has needed to use a prosthetic limb. Crystal realised there was a significant lack of resources for children like her daughter, and established the ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Notizie Correlate
- Vantage Foundation’s Wishing Well Initiative Brings Joy To Rumah Hope Children’s Home In Malaysia
PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Vantage Foundation is lighting up the lives of underprivileged youth at Rumah Hope ... (sbircialanotizia)
Altre Notizie
Vantage Foundation partners with The IREDE Foundation to empower child amputees in Nigeria: Vantage Foundation is proud to announce its strategic partnership with The IREDE Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to empowering children between the ages of 0 - 18 living with limb loss ... adnkronos
PM Narendra Modi’s Jammu rally venue put under multi-layer security grid: A multi-layered security grid has been put up around Maulana Azad stadium, which has also been brought under an anti-drone system ahead of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s public rally on Tuesday. hindustantimes