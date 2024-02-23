Vantage Foundation partners with The IREDE Foundation to empower child amputees in Nigeria

(Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) LAGOS,, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/is proud to announce its strategichipThe, a non-profit organisation committed toingren between the ages of 0 - 18 livinglimb loss into live self-sufficient lives by giving them prosthetic limbs.founder, Crystal Chigbu's daughter was born in 2009a congenital limb deformity requiring amputation at 27 months old. Since then, her daughter has needed to use a prosthetic limb. Crystal realised there was a significant lack of resources forren like her daughter, and established the ...

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia , Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Vantage Foundation is lighting up the lives of underprivileged youth at Rumah Hope ... (sbircialanotizia)

Vantage Foundation partners with The IREDE Foundation to empower child amputees in Nigeria: Vantage Foundation is proud to announce its strategic partnership with The IREDE Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to empowering children between the ages of 0 - 18 living with limb loss ... adnkronos

PM Narendra Modi’s Jammu rally venue put under multi-layer security grid: A multi-layered security grid has been put up around Maulana Azad stadium, which has also been brought under an anti-drone system ahead of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s public rally on Tuesday. hindustantimes