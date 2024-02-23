The Walking Dead The Ones Who Live | trama | cast e tutto quello che sappiamo sullo spin-off

Quando esce The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, la nuova serie tv?

The Walking Dead The Ones Who Live: trama, cast e tutto quello che sappiamo sullo spin-off (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Il nuovo capitolo di The Walking Dead debutterà domenica negli Stati Uniti Questa domenica debutterà su AMC The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, il nuovissimo spin-off della saga televisiva e il primo di questo 2024. Annunciato inizialmente come una trilogia di film su Walking Dead dopo l'addio di Andrew Lincoln alla serie madre nella stagione 9, Lincoln e Danai Gurira hanno collaborato con lo showrunner Scott M. Gimple per rielaborare le caratteristiche di quella trilogia in una serie evento di sei episodi. The Ones Who Live, la trama The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live rivela cosa è successo a Rick dopo che Jadis ...
    Il 25 febbraio debutterà su AMC la nuova serie The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live e per San Valentino è stato condiviso un trailer inedito. Il 25 febbraio ... (movieplayer)

    E se Rick Grimes e Morgan Jones si ritrovassero nel futuro della saga televisiva? Con l'arrivo imminente della nuova The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, ... (movieplayer)

    Con l’avvicinarsi dei primi episodi di The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, in arrivo da domenica 25 febbraio sugli schermi di AMC, il web si riaccende. ... (screenworld)

