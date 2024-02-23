The Forever Winter | Il nuovo sparatutto Horror di Fun Dog Studios

The Forever Winter: annunciato il nuovo sparatutto horror co-op a base di robot

The Forever Winter: Il nuovo sparatutto Horror di Fun Dog Studios (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Un’atmosfera post-apocalittica, una lotta per la sopravvivenza e un’armata di robot minacciosi: questo è ciò che ci aspetta in “The Forever Winter“, il prossimo titolo sviluppato dalla rinomata Fun Dog Studios. Con un mix di azione frenetica, cooperazione e orrore, il gioco promette di portare i giocatori in un’avventura unica nel suo genere. nuovo sparatutto Horror: Gameplay Trailer per The Forever Winter Il mondo di “The Forever Winter” è un luogo devastato, dove l’umanità combatte costantemente per la sua esistenza contro una schiera di robot letali, alcuni dei quali di dimensioni impressionanti. Questo scenario apocalittico offre un’ambientazione cupa e inquietante, che cattura l’immaginazione dei giocatori ...
