Tequila Don Julio 1942 anima la post sfilata Fashion Week milanese 2024 (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) L’iconica referenza di Tequila top di gamma torna protagonista delle celebrazioni più glamour della settimana della moda MILANO – Tequila Don Julio, distillato ultra-premium più venduto a livello globale* torna protagonista degli eventi più cool di questa edizione della Fashion Week milanese. Nato per celebrare le grandi occasioni, è stato infatti protagonista indiscusso durante il dopo sfilata di GCDS svoltosi lo scorso 22 febbraio in via Piranesi, 10. Con il suo gusto sofisticato ed elegante, che diventa sorpresa inattesa ed originale in grado di spiccare tra gli altri brand di categoria, Don Julio è stato scelto ancora una volta dall’iconico brand di streetwear per animare la cena esclusiva del brand e il successivo party tra i più ...
