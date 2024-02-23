Suits L.A.: Josh McDermitt si unisce a Stephen Amell nel pilot della NBC

(Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) La star di The Walking DeadaffiancainL.A., il nuovo progetto creato da Aaron Korsh., già protagonista di The Walking Dead, affiancaneldrammaticoNBCL.A., una nuova estensione dell'universo difirmata da Aaron Korsh, creatore e sceneggiatoreserie originale. L'inizioproduzione è previsto per la fine di marzo a Vancouver. The Walking Dead:abbandona i social dopo minacce di morte I dettagliserieL.A. è incentrato su Ted Black ...

