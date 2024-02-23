Suits L A | Josh McDermitt si unisce a Stephen Amell nel pilot della NBC

Suits L.A.: Josh McDermitt si unisce a Stephen Amell nel pilot della NBC

Suits L.A.: Josh McDermitt si unisce a Stephen Amell nel pilot della NBC (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) La star di The Walking Dead Josh McDermitt affianca Stephen Amell in Suits L.A., il nuovo progetto creato da Aaron Korsh. Josh McDermitt, già protagonista di The Walking Dead, affianca Stephen Amell nel pilot drammatico della NBC Suits L.A., una nuova estensione dell'universo di Suits firmata da Aaron Korsh, creatore e sceneggiatore della serie originale. L'inizio della produzione è previsto per la fine di marzo a Vancouver. The Walking Dead: Josh McDermitt abbandona i social dopo minacce di morte I dettagli della serie Suits L.A. è incentrato su Ted Black ...
